A restaurant in north Wales has been criticised for saying that children at its establishment must not be allowed to run around inside. They also must be taken outside to calm down if they start to scream and get fractious. And they have to also use plastic plates and cutlery if they are under eight.

Apparently, it’s caused an outcry among many people who think it’s ‘outrageous’ the restaurant made these restrictions. Well, sorry, but I think it’s a really good idea.

Why should children just be allowed to roam unattended in restaurants like packs of wild animals while their parents ignore them, preferring chatting, drinking or looking at their phones?

I’ve been out recently and seen kids literally racing about, playing tag around the tables, shrieking with laughter. It’s a restaurant, not Play Zone.

I’m all for taking children out and teaching them how to behave in restaurants. And how to use cutlery, not just shove everything in with their hands.

It’s important to learn and we did the same with our daughter. We took her with us everywhere.

She started off in a high chair at first, but soon learned to sit at the table using cutlery with ease. Yes, it takes time and effort but it’s a life skill kids need to learn.

We knew it was best to take her out early, not late when she was tired, and should really have been in bed.

She learned to eat properly, behave nicely and to put her knife and fork back correctly on her empty plate.

Proper manners, table etiquette and consideration for other diners can’t start early enough as far as I’m concerned.

So, yes, take children out with you but interact with them instead of just handing them an iPad or letting them charge around, endangering themselves and waiters carrying food and drinks.

In the Mediterranean, children always eat out with their families and all seem to successfully sit at the table, behaving properly, without causing health and safety issues or annoying other diners.

If the Greeks, Spanish, French, Italians and other nations can manage it, why on earth can’t we?

Mamma Mia! reminded me why I can’t stand musicals

I know this won’t make me very popular, but I’ve just had the TV on in the background and caught Phil and Holly on This Morning interviewing the cast of Mamma Mia!

I’m sure there are loads of people who love a musical. But I’m not one of them. I just don’t get their appeal.

I’m not saying the performers aren’t tal ented or you shouldn’t enjoy musicals. Each to his own. I’m sure they’re great if you like that sort of thing.

But I don’t. It’s not like I haven’t tried either. I really have. They’re just not for me. And watching the cast of Mama Mia cavorting about and singing to Dancing Queen in platforms and Elvis costumes has only strengthened my resolve.

Don’t let Palmerston Road go same way as Waterlooville

Very sad, but not surprised, to see Debenhams is the latest casualty of the Southsea shop cull. I predicted more than a year ago it was in trouble.

I’ve regularly said how tired, uninspiring and dull its stores had become. But what a shame another local institution has bitten the dust.

Debenhams just didn’t move with the times or read the writing on the wall. I worked there decades ago when it was the hub of Southsea life, alongside neighbour Knight & Lee. But, hopefully, some visionary, niche retailers can move in and shake up the area? I’d hate to see Palmerston Road fall into the same, deplorable state as Waterlooville precinct.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​