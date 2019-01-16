Do you want men to be spineless sobbing wrecks?’ Piers Morgan asked on TV earlier this week in response to a new advert by razor firm Gillette.

Instead of showing hunky men close-shaving, with an attractive female kissing his soft cheek, its new advert shows men putting an end to bullying and sexism.

The advert starts with cliché scenes of a man pinching a woman’s bottom and another talking over a woman in the boardroom.

In later scenes, it shows a group of boys chasing a smaller lad through the streets and two boys fighting on the grass at a barbecue while the dads joke that ‘boys will be boys’.

A dad breaks up the fight while another dad stops the lads chasing the boy as their children look on.

In another scene a man gestures at an attractive woman in the street and is about to follow her when a friend stops him, saying ‘not cool man’.

Morgan believes this advert portrays men as ‘evil’ and apparently it has had thousands of dislikes on YouTube and some are saying they will boycott Gillette’s products.

I think the advert is brilliant. It’s thought-provoking and assures civilisation that a man’s role in society is changing and we are accepting that.

Yes, women can also take on these traits, but in my experience, it’s men who do most of the bullying and the sexist behaviour.

It’s difficult for men in the 21st century. Whereas it’s acceptable for women to lust after hunky ‘Dreamboys’ and get hot under the collar at Fifty Shades, it’s a totally different matter when it comes to strip clubs and erotic movies for men.

The difference is, this phenomenon is new to women. It’s been a man’s world for centuries, even as recently as the 1980s it was deemed that a woman’s place was in the home.

The day homophobic, sexist and bullying men are in the tiny minority cannot come soon enough.

The days of being hunter-gathers and National Service conscription are long gone.

Today, it’s about equality in rights, pay and also behaviour.

From shouting to tears of mirth, oh the joy of children

I struggled with my kids in the run-up to Christmas. Anyone who has children with an 18-month gap knows what it’s like when they’re three and four, especially after school and nursery when they’re tired.

Meltdowns, arguments, wanting what each other has or wanting something I don’t have, it’s enough to make you scream – and I do! Trying to get them into bed at the end of the day needs better negotiating skills than dealing with the EU over Brexit.

But as their personalities and senses of humour develop, the more they make us laugh. Then they’re a joy. And at 2am when your three-year-old daughter climbs into bed for a cuddle, nothing competes with that.​​​​​​​

See through Goss’s Bros gloss and programme wasn’t bad

I wasn’t too sure if I was watching Spinal Tap or the BBC comedy W1A when I tuned into the BBC4 documentary Bros: When The Screaming Stops. They really do take themselves far too seriously.

When Matt Goss compared his US career to a butter knife, I thought he couldn’t be real. He said his success was like chopping down trees with a butter knife and that he said ‘timber’ a lot!

What did come across though is how much they value their fans and how much time they had for them, even if it was at 2am outside their house back in 1988.

It’s definitely worth a watch and there is some fantastic nostalgic footage of what happened to the twins that is now 30 years old.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​