I always find it quite surreal when large buildings go up in flames. Especially ones with such historical significance, such as the Notre Dame cathedral. I’m all for protecting beautiful and important architecture – because without history, what are we? – but at the end of the day... it’s just a building.

Stop acting as if it’s a person, a victim of some mass shooting or some other atrocity. I see the bells at Westminster Abbey tolled in solidarity. What utter nonsense.

I’m sure Notre Dame was honoured and will take great comfort from such a gesture as it smoulders over the next few weeks.

And as always with events such as these, arguments break out all over the place about money – in this instance, the money being found for the rebuild.

Do we have to spend our lives being judged on what we spend our money on or what it could have been spent on?

The fiver I spent on sweets for the kids the other day would have been better spent on a Happy Meal for the homeless bloke on Cosham High Street. And the change from two pints of milk and a scratch card that went in the RSPCA tin could have gone towards a cancer charity and helped humans instead of animals.

If a French billionaire wants to donate some of his wealth to restore one of the world’s most iconic buildings, then good for him.

But I’m hearing people say: ‘What about the Grenfell Tower?’

Do people even listen to themselves when they spout rubbish like this? It’s a completely different scenario, a different country.

What interest would a Frenchman have in donating his money towards it?

Imagine donating £200m towards something and then being criticised for it! Madness.

And then you also get the religious nuts claiming some sort of miracle that the altar and cross had emerged unscathed and that was verification God actually exists.

Definite 100 per cent proof.

Give me a break!

So it was all thanks to the imaginary man in the sky and nothing to do with the firefighters and physics.

Stop acting like you’re so quirky if you don’t watch Game of Thrones

The final season of Game of Thrones has just started airing and it’s one of the best things ever made for TV.

What I don’t get, though, is why do the people who have never watched it take great pride in telling everyone that they must be in one per cent of the population to have never seen it?

Well, I must be in the 99 per cent who couldn’t care less what you like to watch or not. Just bore off and let people who enjoy it do so.

It’s got to a stage where people seem to be smug and superior about not watching it. Imagine thinking you’re better than other people for not watching something on the TV. Weirdos.

They’re the new vegans of the social media world!

Gullible FA has embarrassed itself by believing this tale

Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey, has just been cleared by the FA of making a Nazi salute after defending himself by saying he had never heard of Adolf Hitler.

I know some claim goalkeepers are mad and footballers thick, but for someone not to know who Hitler was… just one more brain cell and he’d be a plant.

He is either an incredible liar or the panel were incredibly gullible. Just give the man an Oscar. That is some hustle he has just pulled off.

Right up there with ‘the dog ate my homework’.

I can just see his lawyer saying: ‘The only way out of this is to ‘play dumb and hope for the best’.

And bingo, it worked!