There’s nothing quite like a pamper with girlfriends – Opinion

The weekend before I went away, I was one of eight other girls who spent the day celebrating my sister-in-law Keshia’s annual 30th birthday. She is in fact 32 years old (sorry Keshia, but I cant lie) but every year until she’s 40 apparently she wants to celebrate her 30th and who am I to stand in her way?

She sent her husband Joe out for the day with their son Charlie and it was just us girls for the day.

Keshia wanted a day of total relaxation without the need to go out so we all bundled round her house for a day of pampering.

The day before we got there the Pop Up Event company had delivered a hot tub and a high tea spread had been laid out by Pannells Parties.

They laid out the best selection of cakes and cupcakes I think I’ve ever had, which is saying something given that I love a high tea.

She hired Spa at Home, which as the name suggests, was quite literally a spa in the house with lounge foot baths, facial creams and nail polishes for the complete relaxation and pampering package.

But the best thing for me was the neck, shoulder and back massage that I had during the day.

Each of us got a 25 minute treatment and it was just so relaxing and needed – pure bliss.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t drinking because I was driving as I had another family party to get to in the evening – honestly, there’s just so many events in our household.

But let’s just say the other ladies enjoyed the one, two, three (how many girls?) bottles of prosecco.

I left them just after they played the first game of drink ping pong, which one of the girls ended up looking rather green and I was relieved that I was in fact sober – for once.

It was a welcomed treat and while they did try to include me in their drinking antics – I was included in the ping pong game and had to forfeit drinking a glass of lemonade, oh how risky I am – it was just such a lovely day, spent with a good bunch of girls who spent time relaxing and treating themselves.

Here’s to her annual 30th next year!

I can’t bring myself to watch Love Island, but I feel left out

Am I really missing something? I might be the only person on the planet, who isn't watching Love Island or has never watched it.

I felt this way during the craze of The Only Way is Essex and Made in Chelsea – I didn't watch those either and I remember feeling like I was missing out.

But I couldn't bring myself to watch anymore trashy TV that would further reduce my intelligence – I can do that all by myself. Everywhere I look, every article I read, every magazine I pick up has front line coverage on Love Island and it's really starting to get to me.

Perhaps I should just cave in and join the rest of the UK who are seemingly addicted to it. At least I wouldn't feel so left out!

Why are people surprised celebrities use photoshop?

I honestly don’t understand why people are still so shocked when they find out that celebrities have photoshopped a picture of themselves.

One of the biggest teenage idols, Kylie Jenner, has come under fire once again for apparently ‘misleading’ her fans by allegedly altering a photo making her waist-line appear smaller and thinner.

You could argue that she has a moral responsibility to her younger fans to represent herself accurately, but this is Kylie Jenner here – the youngest sister of the infamous Kardashian family – who has made a name for themselves by exploiting their so-called glamorous lives over social media and reality TV for the world to see.

It’s hardly a shocker is it?