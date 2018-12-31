What a December. Indeed, what a 2018. From Freddie starting school to buying another double decker bus! Now it’s time for a break. I don’t think I’ve stopped since I had leave in July.

Typically, I always get ill at Christmas when I finally do, so I was keeping everything crossed for a healthy yule.

December was a hectic month for me. As a radio presenter I get involved in many events, from switching on Christmas lights, opening ice rinks and collecting toys for the radio station’s Mission Christmas: Toy Appeal.

We simple ask our listeners to buy an extra toy for a child living in poverty in the Wave 105 region. A new, unwrapped present for maybe a baby, a toddler or teenager.

The response was overwhelming. Tens of thousands of gifts poured in during December and some presents were incredible. Bikes, guitars, scooters. Amazing.

Lorry after lorry arrived at the factory we used to sort and distribute the presents. Thousands of them and more than 40 volunteers each day sorting, loading and delivering.

We rushed around all over the Wave 105 region drumming up support and spreading the word. In the end, more than 500 businesses and school joined in as collection points for people wishing to donate.

I felt like Santa Jackson just before Christmas as I rushed to the Isle of Wight ferry with a large van, collected more toys and dropped them off to their new homes. Then back home. I felt so proud.

As the world becomes a smaller place and technology makes communication far easier, we tend to feel that community spirit and caring for others is slowly dying away.

In the end, more than 33,000 children living in poverty across Hampshire, West Sussex, the Isle of Wight and Dorset received not one, but a selection of presents. So, if you donated, thank you.

For me, the month of December restored my faith in not only people, but Christmas.

Wishing you a happy and prosperous 2019.​​​​

Mr Jackson channels other Mr Darcy in bid to be cool

Just before Christmas, we invited a few friends over for a Festive Jumper Party. It turns out the monstrosity Mark Darcy wore in the first Bridget Jones movie is well and truly in fashion.

So the hunt was on for a jumper with Christmas pudding and antlers. Funny how fashions return. It’s 1984 all over again. What next, mullets and shell suits? Should I grow my hair like Wicksy’s from EastEnders?

I explored all the Commercial Road stores, but most were in the £35-£45 range. Knowing they will be as un-cool as Bros next year, I opted for the Primark £15 itchy option. Surely I’d be the only one wearing this? Not to be outdone, one friend turned up with lights flashing on his!

Budgie smugglers – not the greatest look for first date

What do you buy a friend who has everything? Pacing Commercial Road, I was at a loss. Then I remembered him saying: ‘I wish I could find someone.’

He’s been single as long as I can remember and never meets the right girl. Eureka, I’d sign him up to an internet dating website. He’s never tried it but I think that was down to nerves and he just needs a push in the right direction. We have other friends who have met this way.

Sadly the only decent, recent picture of him I can find is of him wearing a fetching pair of Speedos on his summer holiday this year. At least it’s good for prospective dates to see the whole package ...