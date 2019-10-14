Those climate change 'idiots' deserve to go extinct: OPINION

Those Extinction Rebellion idiots were out again in London causing chaos and disrupting the lives of normal people trying to go about their day. I’ll tell you what, extinction can’t come soon enough for them if this is the state of our future.

We used to keep these people in big buildings out in the country and once they were safely out of harm’s way their families would never speak of them again. Now it’s out there like it’s normal. It’s not.

What on earth was that group walking about in red cloaks like the opening scene of a Star Trek film up to? How was that going to help climate change? Can’t they find a beach and do a bit of litter picking like people who want to do ‘their bit’ do?

And what about that odd dancing? It was like they’d ingested some liquid acid with their morning pumpkin-spiced latte. Again, this wasn’t helping the environment and they looked ridiculous.

There was one man who chained himself to a hearse holding a picture of his children and crying about how he was worried about their future. What a flannel of a man! He was clearly unstable.

These people blocked hospitals. One man missed the final moments of his dad’s life. Another woman missed her cancer treatment. Apparently that’s fine though. It’s all about the bigger picture. No it isn’t, it’s disgraceful. These people have no shame.

And they’re hypocrites. They were queuing in McDonald’s with their flags even though the fast food industry is one of the biggest causes of world deforestation. And their jolly time was all filmed on a smart phone the components of which are mined. By kids in Africa.

And why were the police just wandering about watching it all? Isn’t it an offence to block a public highway?

A few weeks ago Goldsmith Avenue in Portsmouth had hundreds of police in riot gear, horses and dogs for the football. Imagine if Pompey fans had refused to move and staged a sit-in. There would have been heads getting smashed with batons, banning orders and 18 months in Winchester prison.

But if you’re a hippy who likes making love to trees, it’s all fine.

Loo roll costs set to soar post Brexit? I’m sure I’ll cope

With the ‘supposed’ date for Brexit looming on the horizon, the doom-mongers have been throwing the kitchen sink at it.

In the space of a couple of days we saw remoaner MPs really trying to put the frighteners on people.

Firstly they claimed the price of male swimwear would rise. Oh God! What will I wear now if I can’t afford a pair of budgie smugglers?

And then we heard the price of toilet roll will go up.

Look, I went to school in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Those were the days when toilet paper, if that’s what you could call it, was nothing more than tracing paper.

I’m sure I’ll manage to get by.

I’m not sure I’d eat my pet... even if it had been put down

A Norwegian teenager has received death threats after revealing she ate her own horse after it was put down, claiming: ‘If I’m going to eat horse meat, it’s going to be my own.’

I haven’t got a problem with it to be honest. What one person sees as food another won’t. I admit though it does seem a bit odd to eat a pet.

I don’t expect there are many people about who would serve up Milo the cat with roast spuds and bread sauce on a Sunday afternoon.

The thing is she did not kill it to eat it. It was already dead.

This is no worse than a farmer rearing cattle then having them slaughtered to end up in a burger on your barbecue.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​