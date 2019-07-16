TV legend Fred Dinenage is a total charmer: OPINION

I’ve had quite a varied career over the years. I’ve worked in radio, online, magazines and newspapers, PR, events and television. And the latter is my preferred industry, where I remain today.

I’ve done some really cool things in my time.

I’ve travelled around the world filming and interviewed celebrities on the red carpet at the Oscars in LA.

At the movie junket for Expendables I caught up with Sylvester Stallone where I told him I was better looking than he was and he should look at me and not into the monitor that was next to me which gave him a view of himself. That could have gone either way.

Nevertheless, it’s been varied and I’ve had some real highs and some real lows.

This week I bumped into someone who is the epitome of a TV legend.

He is someone who, despite the constant changes in the industry, the rise of social media and the ‘influencer’, has remained at the top of his game.

It was an absolute pleasure bumping into Mr Fred Dinenage.

Fred was in the offices of Woodcut Media, a TV production company in Eastleigh, and I was in the corridor when I bumped into him.

He greeted me like an old friend, with all the charm and charisma he had all those years ago when I spent time at Meridian on work experience.

I’ll never forget him going around the newsroom making everyone a cup of tea.

I remember thinking back then what a legend he was, but seeing him again, having not aged a day and still very much on top form, the respect level went through the roof.

He really is one of a kind.

I remember interviewing him a few years ago and he told me he reads my column.

I was super chuffed back then.

As I was chatting to him this week he recited some of my recent columns and asked me why I love Four London Road, the restaurant in Horndean that I’ve written about recently.

And he also asked how the development plans on the field opposite our house are coming along – something I wrote about months ago.

Fred, you are a legend and you made my day.

Frolicking in the Med – what a way to start married life

Pictures have emerged of newlyweds Joe Jonas and his Game of Thrones bride Sophie Turner.

I reported a few weeks ago that the couple married in, let’s just say, a ‘traditional’ Vegas wedding…aka a tacky one.

But they recently tied the knot again in a more official ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

The loved up couple were papped on a luxury yacht in Italy, spending time jet-skiing and frolicking about on the vessel and in the water.

Sophie wore a bridal white swimsuit and the pair looked super chilled and happy in each other’s company.

I hope this celebrity couple stand the test of time, because the track record of A-list marriages isn’t good…

After manic packing, sangria and sun loungers await us

It’s been just over a year since Matt and I went on holiday and I can’t wait.

As you read this we will be on our way, having been picked up at the ungodly hour of 2am for our 7am flight.

We chose Croatia for a few reasons. We’ve not been there before and thus we get a new pin in our map.

And we found an adults-only place which, given the time of year, is welcomed.

We have been manically busy packing this week, getting our suitcases out, ensuring we have the correct travel adaptors and researching things to do – if we can be bothered to move off our sun loungers.

Sun, sea, sand and sangria awaits.

Will report from the other side…