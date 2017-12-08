VERITY LUSH: Popcorn in the cinema? What’s the problem?

There was a discussion on the radio today about whether or not people should eat snacks in the theatre or cinema.

If it is the latter then, surely, it’s an expectation?

There’s even a man or woman with ice-cream strapped to their chest popping out at the interval (the man or woman, not their chests), in order to flog it to you

If you don’t want to listen to wrappers and munching, or be nasally accosted by the waft of hot dogs and popcorn, then don’t go.

There’s no getting away from the snackage at the pictures.

The foyer is full of snackettes, the films used to have an advert for the snackettes with a reminder to make your way to the foyer if you fancied ‘owt before the film commenced.

And if you’re seeing a kids’ movie, then what on earth else do you expect?

On the other hand, the theatre is a different matter. Again, this depends on what you’re seeing and whom you’re seeing it with.

If it’s the panto, then again, snacks are the order of the day.

There’s a bar and you can take drinks in with you.

There will be noise – it is expected at the panto – and there will the sound of small children cheering and jeering.

If, however, one is going out for a sedate evening of gravitas at the theatre, then one most likely does not expect one’s neighbours to whip out a hot dog and a pile of stinky nachos.

But I clearly remember the gorgeous little tobacconists and sweet shop next door to the King’s Theatre in Albert Road.

Again, it was an expectation that one could pop in, choose some sweets from the myriad jars on the shelves behind the counter, and take them in their little paper bag, ready to munch upon while watching the show or play.

This is a world away from loud plastic rustling and chomping, but some people on the radio disagreed with even this level of snacking in the theatre.

As long as one is a considerate snacker, what’s the problem?

THERE’S MUCH TO BLAME THE OBESITY EPIDEMIC ON, BUT IT’S NOT CINEMA SNACKING

Still on the topic of the cinema snacking issue, one woman on the radio suggested this was the link between our obesity as a nation and how we have come to be this way.

Another gentleman rang in saying he had visited a cinema in the US where you had a button you could push on your chair, ordering food, which would be delivered to your seat.

But snacking while watching films is nothing new.

I recall being tiny and munching my way through Fruit Pastilles and the like in little cardboard boxes (less plastic rustling in those days) at the cinema.

Whatever is to blame for the obesity crisis, eating while watching movies alone, is not it.

A WYLD TIME AT THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

My family and I choose our Christmas tree from a farm every Christmas, and this year we tried a different one that is nearer to us.

Wyld’s Christmas Tree Farm, which can be found online or on Facebook, was a fabulous adventure.

From the tractor ride to the fields of different variety trees, and the little bar selling hot chocolate, mulled wine and sausages, the whole trip was a treat.

My girls thoroughly enjoyed feeding the pigs and petting the ponies, and, of course, choosing our tree from the many that are growing there.

If you fancy a real tree, and making the trip to get it a little bit special, then I can’t recommend it highly enough.