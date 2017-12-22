VERITY LUSH: The pitchfork-waving anti-teacher brigade need educating

Stephen Morgan, the MP for Portsmouth South, made headlines recently when he commented on how teachers are spending a significant amount of their own cash on resources.

However, when this article was printed, out crawled the anti-teacher brigade, complete with waggling pitchforks and preachy judgments.

These were the minority but I find it astounding that some folk are utterly anti-teachers.

I would never make a judgment about another profession or the people in it, unless I’d also already done their job.

Much of it stems from the fact that teachers get holidays. Long ones. Yes they do, it’s fabulous.

We work for parts of them but working from home or in a silent school gives excellent time on which to catch-up with the work that you can’t fit

into the 7.30am to 6pm weekly hours (unless you have parents’ evenings or performances, or open evenings and so on), nor the two or three hours that you then put in at home most evenings.

As it happens, nor do teachers get paid for all of that holiday.

Their pay is divided into 12 monthly chunks though, but that’s not quite the same thing, is it?

Another moan from these folk, is that apparently teachers are always complaining.

I’m not sure that’s remotely true – generally they’re defending themselves, like now, or trying to benefit the learning of the children.

And if it is for the teachers’ benefit, then who wouldn’t want to stand up for themselves?

If teachers have it all so easy, why aren’t these people joining the profession that is declining in swift numbers?

Come teach 300 kids a week, mark all their work with feedback, plan their lessons, create resources for them, write all 300 of their reports, analyse their data, look for continual ways to progress, target their individual learning outcomes, manage their behaviour, decorate your classroom with displays, study the new GCSE specs, learn the new 9-1 system, and then you’ll have touched the tip of an iceberg that requires vocation, diligence, intellect and passion.

Or, just have an ill-informed go at them for daring to educate children and, usually, enjoying it.

WE PAY FOR CLASSROOM MATERIALS WITHOUT EVEN THINKING ABOUT IT

Stephen Morgan’s point about teachers spending their own money on resources is absolutely true.

Over the years, I have often found myself paying for things for the students in my class, or the stuff with which to decorate my classrooms.

If your children are in infant or primary school, then all of those fabulous structures and corners that the teacher has created, have most likely come from their own pocket (and often the kids’ section in Ikea).

I also, often, purchase pens and pencils for kids, and posters and even textbooks.

To be honest, I’ve never given much thought to the fact that I buy these things, so Mr Morgan’s opinions were of interest, and indicative of education and the current government.

OKAY, SO WHO’S READY FOR EASTER EGGS?

By the time this goes to print the children will finally have broken up from school and be into the start of Christmas.

This suggests to me that we have until Boxing Day before the first Valentine (or, dare I be so bold as to suggest it, Easter Egg??) arrives in stores.

I urge any reader who spots such a thing before December is even over, to write into The News, because I am positive that it is getting earlier each year.

I would not be surprised to see a Cadbury’s Crème egg on sale before the 25th eventually.

Even the humble hot cross bun is now a year-round occurrence.

It’ll be mince pies in March soon.