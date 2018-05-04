VERITY LUSH: Upskirters’ kicks should be from a steel toe-capped boot

This week, I heard about upskirting. Having had no idea this even existed, I have now discovered, thanks to Google, it is the practice of taking a photo up someone’s skirt.

How very charming!

It takes a special kind of pervert to go around actively attempting to take pictures up skirts.

This is subsequently something that generally affects females (although it would give someone a deserved shock if the skirt they were upping transpired not to be that of a female at all), and I suspect there is not an equivalent for blokes.

Down-panting perhaps, but I’m not sure that could be done as easily by stealth?

In Lincoln, one man was actually discovered via CCTV, lying under the stairs of the local McDonald’s, taking pictures up the skirts of the girls on said stairs.

Again, charming. How proud his parents must be. Making the life choice to lie in amongst the rubberized remains of discarded French fries, the odd bit of wilted Big Mac lettuce, peering up the skirts of children, teenagers, the middle-aged and, presumably, any elderly ladies choosing to partake of a chicken nugget on any given day.

I am at a loss as to imagine what kind of void exists in one’s life if this is the way in which one chooses to get one’s kicks.

In fact, I would suggest that the kind of kicks more suited to these individuals are those clad in steel toe-capped footwear, attached to the end of very strong legs, preferably ones that belong to a Premier League striker who’s looking for a novel new way to practise.

In England, upskirting is not a specific offence, although in Scotland it has been since 2010.

But then the Scottish also screen for bowel cancer from 50 onwards, so are eminently more sensible on some fronts than us. Upskirting is, instead, prosecuted under different avenues, and I would be willing to bet that it’s pretty hard to do.

What woman is going to approach a man they suspect of upskirting them, perform a Citizen’s Arrest and await the arrival of the police?

PROGRESS, BUT AT WHAT COST TO OUR WELLBEING?

When you read this, the bank holiday weekend will finally be upon us.

I hope that you are able to enjoy yours and actually have some time for yourself and your family.

Life, these days, is manic. Was life as manic in the 1960s or 1970s, for example?

I don’t know. Given that there was no internet-based technology, nor text messaging and so on, I can’t help but suspect not.

As the human race progresses, so we seem to be stressing ourselves to the max.

The pressure in all of life has mounted and continues to ramp up. There is an endless race to be better, faster, stronger.

High expectation is one thing, as is maintaining progress and building on our foundations, but at what point do we become saturated?

CHEER UP LOVE, IT MIGHT NEVER HAPPEN

Have you ever had a conversation with someone who, no matter what you say, and however innocuous it might be, their response is always negative?

It is utterly exhausting.

‘Isn’t the weather lovely today?’

‘Yes but we’re due a tsunami later.’

‘Oh. Right. Loved that drama on the BBC Sunday night.’

‘Hmm, but they are the reason we pay a license fee and there’s nothing else on.’

‘Well, looking forward to the weekend at any rate!’

‘Make the most of it, all life will come to an end eventually and you’ll die in twisted pain as an asteroid strikes the earth and your entire family combusts in front of you.’

Excuse the hyperbole at the end there, but I’m sure you get my drift.

Positively (or negatively!) infuriating. Cheer up.