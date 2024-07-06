Victorious in The Community: More to the festival than just music - check out our Spoken Arts Parlour

From last year's Literacy Live - now the Spoken Word Parlour. Picture by Emma Wurfel

We are more than just music. Embracing all things art and culture, we are delighted to introduce the Spoken Arts Parlour to the site this year.

Formerly known as Literacy Live, this area will continue to celebrate words and the arts with the return of some firm favourites and brand-new things for Victorious 2024.

Found in Fringe Fields, festival-goers can expect everything from rap workshops, poetry and spoken word performances and freestyle performances, to puppetry workshops, storytelling, flower crown making and drawing. Charlie Rosse has been invited back to perform spoken word and will be bringing some of the South Coast’s best spoken word performers with her.

There will be so many creative and wonderful things spread across the Spoken Arts Parlour and its sister tent offering festival goers a chance to join in, watch, create or take five from the hustle and bustle of busier spaces.

Becca Dean, CEO And Founder of The Literacy Hubs

This area is community-minded with several local charities involved in creating this special space on site.

Speaking about the Spoken Arts Parlour, curator Emma Alexandra says: “These fantastic charities and groups have been hand-picked by me as they are so dedicated to the arts, mental health and education. I'm so excited to see what they bring to Victorious 2024. The Spoken Arts Parlour will be celebrating the arts in all its forms!”

We are thrilled that local charity, The Literacy Hub will also be back on site this year. We previously teamed up with this incredible charity which works with young people in the city to equip them with the literacy skills they need to thrive, through 1:1 support in an inspiring environment last year through our Victorious In The Community donations.

Becca Dean, CEO And Founder of The Literacy Hubs adds: “Victorious Festival's generous funding for our hubs is truly transformative. We are so grateful for their contribution, which has enabled us to support even more children across the city! The team at Victorious is incredible, and their commitment to education and community enrichment is outstanding.’’

Also Joining the Spoken Arts Parlour for 2024: Our long-term friends Portsmouth Uni, who need no introduction; Waves Music Therapy, an amazing charity whose mission is to ensure that music therapy is accessible to everyone, and Creative Beatz who run a not-for-profit community café providing a safe and inclusive environment where you can get creative, get connected and learn new skills.

Waves Music Therapy, University of Portsmouth and Creative Beatz will be there to explore the arts in all their forms, and in a way that is inclusive. Creating a space with a warm welcoming vibe which encourages people to express rather than need to impress.