Voices of the Military Wives Choir should be inspiration

What an uplifting story on page 15 of today’s News – the military wives from across the Portsmouth area who are helping to record a new album.

The Military Wives Choir movement has brought much joy to those who perform but also to those who listen to the fruits of their labour.

And now in 2018 – the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War – the choir is to launch a new album at the end of next month.

A team of 35 women from the Portsmouth Military Wives Choir will be joining forces with those from 69 groups across the UK and abroad to feature on the uplifting album – entitled Remember.

The women have spent endless hours over many months recording their segments for the record.

And no-one sums up the joy of the women more than Lieutenant Commander Marie Whitehouse, who is part of the group.

She said: ‘This album is not just about remembering those that gave their lives in the Great War, but also those that stayed behind, not knowing when or if they would see their husbands, brothers, fathers and sons again.

‘This is something that is still significant today amongst military families, a story that we as the Military Wives Choir can uniquely tell, and a chance for those of us that serve to show how truly grateful we are to those that we leave behind for keeping things together in our absence.’

And Tina Brown said it was a chance to remember those who had made the ‘ultimate sacrifice, while Juliet Swann said it was an opportunity to ‘honour those that have falled and who continue to fight.’

If the success of previous works by the Military Wives Choir is anything to go by this latest release is sure to be a chart topper.