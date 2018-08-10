It’s two years since we started living in Clanfield now – two years! Okay, well actually that’s not strictly true. For the die-hard residents of Clanfield I don’t technically live in Clanfield, but in the village of Catherington.

I’ve been pulled up on this before when I’ve been out at the local pubs, including The Rising Sun.

I’ve been asked, ‘Are you that girl who writes in The News about living in Clanfield?’

To which I naturally reply, ‘Yes, nice to meet you.’

To which I then receive a lengthy explanation about the fact that the boundaries of Clanfield start much closer to the village, near the Coop. And where we live doesn’t fall within those boundaries. I stand corrected.

Anyway, for two years we’ve been living here and we sacrificed an entire floor to get a view over to the fields and farm opposite.

I still marvel at this every day.

One of the main reasons for buying the bungalow is the vista from our garden, which is elevated.

You can watch the sun set behind the hills that are in front of our house, I just absolutely love it.

In fact, as I write this column I’m watching the tractor harvest the field and can see the farmer laying bales of hay – how beautiful.

However – and it’s a big however – we had to sacrifice a whole floor to get this view because there was no way we could afford a two-storey house out here.

Something just had to give, so our plans for an upstairs went flying out of the window.

And unfortunately we haven’t been able to spend any money on the place because we have plans to convert it one day.

But I’m thrilled to report that this week we’ve finally enlisted the help of landscape gardener Leigh from Zao in Winchester.

Leigh has been tasked with the job of levelling out a sloped elevated garden without losing our view, and re-creating and designing our new steps and patio area.

I can’t tell you how excited I am.

Now all that’s left to organise is getting the hot tub in!

If only us mere mortals could afford those rock-hard abs

Many new mums struggle with the changes in their body after giving birth.

I mean, seriously, why anyone imagines they’ll look the way they did before they delivered a whole new human into the world is beyond me.

I fully expect I’ll look like an Oompa Loompa when the time comes.

I’ve made my peace with it and Matt tells me he’ll buy me a treadmill. Supportive.

However, TOWIE star Ferne McCann looks better post-baby than she did before. With a rock-hard core and a slender figure, she looks incredible.

But then again fame and fortune will afford stars more than us mere mortals, right?

That's the story I’m sticking too, anyway.

I’ve had more comfortable stays in grubby Thai prisons!

Last week I reported on how I was going to my cousin Alex’s wedding.

I’m delighted to say the entire day was incredible and I felt so lucky to be able to share it with them.

Mind you, it didn’t get off to the best of starts.

We checked into one of the worst places I’ve ever stayed in (and I’ve slept in Thai hostels that resembled prisons).

It was a pub bed and breakfast with a landlord who demanded to know why we were 30 minutes later than we said we would be. He then told us our room wasn’t ready because the previous guest had blocked the toilet and it was so bad they’d had to call a plumber in…lovely.

We left pretty swiftly the next day.