Why have people lost their sense of humour over this Christmas jumper? | Clive Smith

Let’s be honest, Christmas jumpers are not the prettiest of things. You’re not going to pull one on and think you look like the mutt’s nuts are you? You’ll probably look more like a dog’s dinner.

They’re meant to be tacky, a bit naughty and cheeky. Plenty of people will be posting their nice family pictures on Instagram in their matching Christmas clobber thinking how great they all look.

You don’t. Stop taking it so seriously. It’s only meant to be a bit of fun.

One Christmas jumper that went on sale at Walmart recently is easily the best I’ve seen this year.

It was a bit of genius marketing from whoever agreed to sell it and it’s caused a predictable backlash and has now been pulled from the shelves. But it’s got people talking about it.

The jumper shows a very jolly Father Christmas, complete with wide-open pupils, sitting behind a table that has three lines of a suspicious white powder on it.

It has the slogan ‘Let it snow’ written on it.

He also appears to be holding what looks like a rolled-up note or straw in his hand.

Maybe we should call him Father Sniffness from now on? I just hope it’s a reusable straw otherwise that’s Greta Thunberg’s Christmas ruined.

I can’t really see why people get upset by this. It’s only a bit of fun.

OK, maybe it would be better sold online than in a store, but are young impressionable kids really going to understand what is meant by it?

People wetting themselves about this need to ask for a sense of humour for Christmas.

I’m not saying I condone this sort of behaviour but give the big man a break. He’s got a tough job. At the end of the day he’s got the whole world to deliver to. Going up and down endless chimneys.

And if you ever wondered how he stays up all night, well now you know. I expect the reindeer are at it as well. All that whizzing about the sky all night.

I guess we won’t be leaving milk and cookies out for him this year! Jeez, even Santa is getting more expensive to cater for at Christmas!

No equality in the nativity so don’t compare Mary to a tree

Christmas nativities at school always cause a stir with the playground mafia and there have been calls for all children to have equal parts.

Thing is, it can’t be done. How can someone dressed as a tree get the same amount of stage time as Mary?

Some kids excel at performing, others dread it. The class teacher has a good idea of who would be good for which role having spent so much time with them. I think the last nativity my youngest took part in was when she was a chicken. But she enjoyed herself.

It’s pushy parents getting the hump when their kids don’t get big roles, whereas little Johnny is probably happy at the back dressed as a star.

'I'm just popping out for a swift one... and a tin of gloss'

A wife has spent thousands building a pub in the back garden as she’s sick of her husband sneaking off for a pint in the local all the time.

The old ‘I’m only going out for a couple’ routine just doesn’t seem to be cutting it for the poor chap any more. He has to stay at home and look at his wife’s miserable face all the time now.

I wonder if she’s ever wondered why he’s disappearing to the pub all the time? To escape her nagging perhaps?

But now he’s drinking alone in a makeshift shed and still having his ear bent. Bet he longs for the days of a game of darts with his mates on a Wednesday and the only time he visits the shed is to find a paint brush.