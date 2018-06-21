Orchestra raises cash for charity with concert

AS PART of the Portsmouth Festivities, the Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra joined forces with the Southsea Community choir to raise nearly £500 for Meningitis Now.

The programme, featuring music by Beethoven and Vivaldi, took place in the David Russell Theatre at Portsmouth Grammar School and was introduced by Alison Hull from the charity.

She described how she had lost her son when he died of Meningitis, including the process of bereavement that her family has undergone.

Picking up on the theme of ‘Freedom’ set by the festivities, they sang a variety of songs from around the world, including South Africa, New Zealand and Black American cultures, with one song based on a poem written by Brit Lemn Sissay.

Audience member Marie Costa said: ‘It was a great performance. The orchestra and choir did so well in mixing the classical with the ‘normal’ singing.

‘It was a concert which had something for everyone.’