Orchid show is back in bloom

Have your say

SNOW at the beginning of March may have delayed the Wessex Orchid Society’s show, but everyone agreed it was worth the wait.

More than 160 people visited to Portchester Community School to attend the impressive rescheduled event at the weekend.

The show saw growers from across the UK show off their beautiful blooms.

Following the original date being moved because of Storm Emma and the Beast from the East hitting the south coast, show secretary Tony Nappin said he was thrilled the show was back.

As always, the event included a range of bright and colourful orchids on display as well as plant sales and potting demonstrations.

Each year, the group works tirelessly to put on two major for the public.

The Community Centre saw a huge number of people flowing through the venue throughout the afternoon, perusing the plants and picking their favourites.

A variety of displays was set out, showcasing real flower power on Saturday afternoon.

On the competition table, award-winning orchids were displayed in a variety of shapes, heights, colours and scents.

Between 20 and 30 people put forward their homegrown efforts and judges spent their time inspecting each rare and exotic flower for a number of criteria, before choosing their winners.

Derek Ridley took home the ‘Best In Show’ award for his submission.

Tony Nappin has been show secretary of the Wessex Orchid Society for 20 years.

Tony said: ‘Usually we come the night before the show but, due to the last- minute nature of the event following the cancellation, we were here at 8am and set up for judging at 11.’

Fellow members praised Tony for his hard work in getting the show ready.

Tony added: ‘Orchids are a very challenging flower to grow, but they’re so fascinating and exotic. We’ve had a fantastic turnout today and we cannot wait for the next event. BBC Radio Solent asked if they could come down and record their kitchen garden programme live from the show so we’re really looking forward to it.’

The next orchid show will take place on October 13.