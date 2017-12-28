Organisers celebrate nativity success

A NATIVITY that took place on the streets of Portsmouth was a major success, according to the organisers.

The walking nativity organised by Copnor Methodist Church was attended by more than 400 people from the surrounding area, who were taken around the nearby streets for a retelling of the nativity story, complete with real donkeys.

Ward councillor Neill Young helped the church to organise the event.

He said: ‘This was our second walking nativity in Copnor and it was wonderful to see so many families brave the cold weather for this magical event.

‘We were delighted to see over 400 people come out and see the children telling the nativity story.

‘Thank you to everyone who made this event a real success.’

Reverend John Mills from Copnor Methodist Church said: ‘This was a real community event that encouraged everyone to come together and celebrate the real meaning of Christmas.’