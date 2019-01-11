Wildlife photographer Jim Walker has shared some of his beautiful images taken in the countryside.

Jim, who is an amateur wildlife photographer as well as working for Brittany Ferries, said: ‘At a very early age I was taken out with my uncle Brian who was interested in wildlife and photography and from then on I was hooked, so any spare time I get I’m always out and about with my camera.

‘I’m a volunteer warden at Farlington Marshes nature reserve so most of my photos are around the Hampshire area.’

