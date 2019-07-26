'Out of control' bonfire in Portsmouth rips through a series of garden sheds

Have your say

A BONFIRE that got out of control tore through a number of gardens in North End this afternoon.

Fire crews from Portsmouth were called to Binsteed Road this afternoon after a garden bonfire started to spread to neighbouring properties.

Southsea Fire Station’s crew manager, Rich Furse, says two appliances were sent to the blaze this afternoon at around 3.15pm.

He said: ‘The fire was started by a person doing a controlled burning in their back garden – unfortunately the bonfire set fire to the garden shed and the others neighbouring it.

‘The shed from that property was completely destroyed; the other two affected were written off but not totally destroyed.

‘Six gardens were affected by the fire in total.’

Crew manager Furse has warned about the dangers of starting fires in the hot weather.

‘With everything being so dry after the hot weather, a fire can spread very easily,’ he said.

Neighbour Darren Robson, 41, watched as firefighters tackled the blaze.

He said: ‘It started as a bonfire but before we knew it there were three sheds on fire.

‘My mother-in-law lives next door and her fences were on fire too.

‘It was pretty scary stuff – but I suppose it just goes to show how careful you have to be when having a fire in your back garden.’

For the latest news, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.