Outreach art scheme hailed as a success

A PROJECT that aims to get young people engaged in arts and culture has seen ‘fantastic’ results in the past 12 months.

Horizon 20:20 is a four-year project being run by Hampshire Cultural Trust to improve access to arts for young people who can’t attend mainstream schools.

In its second year of operation, the project – which has workshops in Havant and Gosport, as well as across Hampshire – reached 219 young people, delivering 185 days of activities.

Janet Owen, chief executive officer at Hampshire Cultural Trust, said: ‘This project touches the heart of all who share a part of it.

‘The research also shows that Horizon 20:20 is helping diversify our audiences, making Hampshire an even more creative county with an innovative and strong arts offer.

‘We can clearly see that this type of programme has massive potential for impact not just in Hampshire, but nationwide.’