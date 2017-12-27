Oven fire breaks out in Southsea

Have your say

FIRE crews have called for more caution in the kitchen after a fire broke out this morning.

Southsea Fire Station was called out at 10.58am to Orchard Road, after receiving a call about an oven fire.

Two crews – eight personnel in total – attended the incident, taking 20 minutes to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman from Southsea fire station said: ‘There are quite a lot of things that can lead to an oven fire breaking out.

‘In this particular instance, there was a material in the oven that should not have been in there.

‘There wasn’t any substantial damage to the rest of the kitchen – it was mostly just smoke damage.’

Firefighters confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.