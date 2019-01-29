Over £1,000 raised to feed children in poverty for a year

A FOUNDATION in Cosham has raised more than £1,000 to feed over 150 children at school for the year.

The Union of Catholic Mothers (UCM) foundation organised a Sunday afternoon 'get together' with tea, cake and dancing which saw more than 60 people turnout for the fundraiser.

They were raising vital funds for Mary's Meals, a registered charity which pledges one hot meal a day to any child who attends school in developing countries.

Supporters were joining forces as part of the government’s ‘double your money’ scheme promise.

It meant people from St Colman’s Church, Cosham, and St Paul's Paulsgrove who raised £1,160 will actually see £2,320 go to the charity with the government matching what was raised.

It is thought the amount will be enough to feed over 166 children for a year. It is believed £13.90 is enough to feed one child every day of a school year.

Cathy Riley, treasurer of UCM, said: ‘Some of these children are in poverty and this money will encourage them to go to school.

‘It was a great turnout considering we were only able to advertise it before Christmas. It was an enjoyable event and was nice of so many people to donate money for such a good cause.’