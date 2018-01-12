Palestine support group to hold march in Portsmouth

A MARCH will be taking place this weekend to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity will be doing the short march from Guildhall Square, in Portsmouth, through Commercial Road and back again.

The group’s secretary Jenny Flintoft said: ‘People are outraged over the murder of double-amputee Abu Thurayeh by the Israeli army and at the arrest of 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi. We want freedom and justice for Palestine.’

A spokesman added: ‘This protest is to show solidarity with the Palestinians, support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign and to call on the UK government to take action now to end Israel’s illegal occupation.’

The march is on Saturday at 11.30am.