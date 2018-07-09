 Pals run Race for Life to honour lost mother

A DEDICATED wife took on the Race for Life yesterday in a touching show of solidarity with her husband.

Becky James from Havant completed the 5km course on Southsea Common for the second time with her pal Tricia Wilson, 34.

Their combined efforts marked the 20th anniversary since Mark James' mother, June - Becky's would-be mother-in-law - lost her fight to breast cancer.

A keen runner, Mr James, 55, ran 26m from Brighton to Eastbourne on Saturday and will tackle the 100km Jurassic Coast Challenge from Poole to Bridport, Dorset on July 21 and 22.

And taking part in Sunday's pink-clad event, Becky took the opportunity pay homage to him and his lost loved one.

Mrs James, 39, said: 'That 100km is a very long way and I'm not I'm not nearly as fit as my husband is.

'So doing this with Tricia is my way of saying how proud I am of him and remembering his mum at the same time.'

Joining thousands of spectators on the sidelines, Mark - whose mammoth challenge in three weeks will sponsor charity Breast Cancer Now - said: 'This makes me extraordinarily proud of Becky. She is an absolute fire and I love her.'

He added: 'I wanted to do something big to mark 20 years since I lost my mum, so the Jurassic Coast Challenge is just that.'