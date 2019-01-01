Panel to shape future of blind charity in the city

Have your say

THE future of a charity’s work in Portsmouth will be in the hands of its residents, it has been announced.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is asking for people in Portsmouth to join a network panel for the south east.

This panel will work with the RNIB to help change the lives of people affected by sight loss, through organising campaigns, special interest groups and links with the wider community – as well as direct services.

Brian Anderson, community facilitator for RNIB, said: ‘This is a brilliant opportunity for people affected by sight loss in the area to steer the organisation’s activity locally and make a difference where it genuinely matters.

‘People from any background are welcome.

‘We want to represent the diverse community of people interested in and affected by sight loss.’

Committee meetings will be held every three months for a maximum of four hours and could be face-to-face, over the phone, or on Skype.

For more information about the network committee, people can email connectSE@rnib.org.uk.

The deadline for applications is January 31.