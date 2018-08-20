Paralympian based in Portsmouth unveiled as latest Strictly star

A SILVER-medal-winning Paralympian based in the city has been unveiled as the latest signing to the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Former university of Portsmouth student Lauren Steadman, who was born without her arm below the elbow joint, was announced as the thirteenth star for this year’s series on BBC’s The One Show by presenters Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

On the BBC programme Lauren revealed even her family didn’t know she would be appearing on this year’s show.

The 25-year-old said:‘I think my sister is going to be over the moon, we have watched it since we were little girls with mum and dad on Saturday nights so the fact I am actually now going to be dancing on there is amazing.’

Lauren started swimming before she was a year old and at the age of 15 she competed in the Beijing Paralympic Games.

She competed at two Paralympics in swimming before deciding to switch her attention to triathlons and won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 games in the paratriathlon.

Lauren, who will be the first one-armed contestant, added: ‘I don’t think I will use [a prosthetic] as I don’t in most things.

‘I think maybe with a spin it would fly off somewhere.’

She joins the likes of ex-Blue singer Lee Ryan, This Morning's TV doctor Ranj Singh, TV personality Katie Piper, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules and comedian Sean Walsh.