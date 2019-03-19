Paramedics urge residents to make house numbers visible to help with emergency responses

PARAMEDICS are urging residents to make the names and numbers of their homes more obvious from the view of passing vehicles.

The ‘critical’ plea comes from the South Central Ambulance Trust in a bid to make emergency responses easier.

Offering advice the body is encouraging residents to ensure their name or house number is visible from the road, that there are no trees or bushes obstructing their sign and that an outside light is switched on where possible.

It is also advised house names or numbers are at least three inches in height and are 4ft above the ground.

Bosses urge properties more than 75ft away from the road to display a name or number on a postbox or gate no further that 25ft from the street.