 Paraplegic to walk again thanks to robotic exoskeleton

A PARAPLEGIC woman has hope of walking again after being provided with a robotic exoskeleton.

Lucy Dodd, a child services officer with Hampshire County Council, was struck down at just 18 by a rare spinal condition. After a series of operations, she lost the use of her legs and has been confined to a wheelchair for 14 years. Doctors told her she would never walk again.

After hearing about ReWalk, a robotic exoskeleton, the Lucy's Legs Campaign was launched to get her access to the pioneering system. The fundraising culminated on March 23 with a sponsored abseil off the Spinnaker Tower.

With sufficient money raised, Lucy now has hope of being able to walk again.

Lucy said: ‘This is a major step in a years' long battle to change the definition of possible. Standing tall and walking again with ReWalk will be a lease of freedom every day and I am incredibly excited to start this new chapter.’​​​​​​​