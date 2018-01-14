Parents praise quick-thinking 12-year-old son after he raises alarm about devastating house fire

A FAMILY has praised their 12-year-old son after he raised the alarm of a fire in their home.

Steve Hore and his partner Becky Gorrod-Cross have commended son Jake for getting his grandmother and three other siblings out of their house in Northmore Road, Locks Heath, after a fire broke out on Saturday morning.

Steve said: ‘We had a phone call to say what had happened and how Jake had got everyone out of the house and that he wouldn’t let his nan go back in the house to rescue the dogs.’

Jake’s nan Rita was admitted to hospital with smoke inhalation but has been discharged, while the three dogs spent the day at the vets for checks.

A spokesman for Fareham Fire Station said: ‘The fire looked like it had started from a mobility scooter by the back doors and had spread through the house.’

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the house and damaged the doors on a neighbouring home.