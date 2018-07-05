Parents share images of children’s sunburn after using Asda SPF 50 suncream

Parents have taken to social media to complain that their children have suffered sunburn after using a brand of Asda suncream.

Karen Trett shared photos of her daughters’ red skin after they were burnt on their first day of a holiday to Majorca.

She told i she bought the a bottle of Protect Kids Sun Spray SPF 50 just a week before.

The 41-year-old, from Milton Keynes, says since she posted the images last week,

10 mothers have been in touch with her to say their children have been burnt after using the product. Her post has been shared nearly 32,800 times.

Ms Trett said she followed the instructions correctly on the bottle during the holiday on June 9 and was ‘very careful’ about regularly reapplying the cream on the girls.

She told The i: ‘I reapplied it at least every two hours and each and every time they went into the pool, even though it says on the label that it’s water resistant.

‘I’m disgusted, you don’t expect this from a factor 50 product that has five stars.

‘The girls were in a lot of pain for a few days and the sunburn, being on their backs, made it very difficult for them to sleep.

‘It kind of put a downer on the holiday as I had to keep them covered up in t-shirts and out of the pool afterwards.

‘When your child gets burnt you worry about their risk of sun cancer in the future too.

‘I went into the Asda store in Milton Keynes where I bought it and they said there wasn’t much they could do, they said they couldn’t test it because I had thrown away the bottle.

‘I’m sharing the post and urging other people who’ve had the same experience to take their suncream into Asda.’

Rebekah Locherty, 25, a customer service manager, told i she has complained to the Asda store on Myrekirk Road in Dundee, Scotland, after her eight-year-old daughter Ava’s back became burnt along with her six-year-old son Oliver’s shoulders.

She said she and her partner were burnt too. ‘They offered me a refund and they said they would escalate it to head office and it would be investigated and removed from the shelves.

‘I was told that someone from head office would be in touch soon but they couldn’t provide a time frame. It’s worrying considering sunburn can cause long term skin damage.’

A spokesperson for Asda said: ‘All Asda sun cream is independently tested to the highest industry standards and is labelled with clear usage guidelines, which are especially important to follow in this hot weather.

‘We are confident in the quality of our sun cream and are running the necessary checks on the sun lotion that Ms Hadley returned so that we can fully address her concerns.

‘After seeing Ms Trett’s post on Facebook we’re also trying to get in touch with her so we can understand more about her experience.

‘The sun cream has not been recalled, he added, although it is no longer available on Asda’s website.’