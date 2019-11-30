Part of Southsea prom cordoned off as concrete surface starts to sink

Have your say

A SECTION of the promenade in Southsea has been cordoned off because of sinking tarmac.

Dipping concrete opposite the Portsmouth Naval Memorial has prompted action from the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership.

It said today it would monitor the sea wall ‘closely’ and confirmed engineers had been to the scene to inspect the state of the defences.

It comes after a section of the same stretch of sea wall, near the Mozzarella Joe’s restaurant, was recently repaired after it partially collapsed.

The spot now under stress from the elements, also along Clarence Esplanade, is adjacent to multiple benches offering views of the Solent.

The coastal partnership, made up of local councils, carried out a ‘small’ shingle recycling operation along the sea wall in September.

It saw material that had naturally built up near Southsea Hoverport transported by truck to nearby areas affected by erosion.

This bolstered areas in front of the sea wall and at the concrete septic tank next to Mozzarella Joe’s.

Decisions on plans for new multi-million pound sea defences to protect the city for decades are due to be made next week.

