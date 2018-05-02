Parties back plastic waste reduction

Have your say

A HAVANT environmental group has welcomed support to reduce plastic waste from all the parties standing in the local elections on Thursday.

Havant Friends of the Earth is urging the council to seek non-plastic alternative products where possible.

It works with sponsors to provide drinking water fountains as well as taking action to minimise pollution from plastic waste.

‘We’re well into double figures with pledges still coming in from the 53 candidates we wrote to,’ said group coordinator, Sue Holt, who is leading the campaign.

‘Its encouraging that people see this is as a non-partisan issue and one in which we all have a part to play.’

Next month the group have arranged a free screening of Plastic Ocean, a documentary film made by Australian journalist Craig Leeson that looks at the devastating impact of plastic waste on the world’s marine life.

To find out more details about the group go to havantfoe@talk21.com.