Partnership to boost biodiversity renewed

A UNIQUE partnership between a housing company and an animal charity has been extended for another three years.

Barratt Homes and the RSPB will work together to boost biodiversity and promote wildlife across the Portsmouth region. Through such initiatives as hedgehog highways, wild bee friendly planting and swift bricks, the aim of the partnership is to help all forms of wildlife and nature on new housing developments.

Mike Clarke, chief executive of the RSPB, said: ‘For three years we have been working together to create spaces for nature and wildlife, and I am pleased that we will be continuing our partnership for another three years, leading to more new neighbourhoods being designed with nature in mind.’

The partnership has received particular praise for designing an innovative new swift brick to support the iconic birds with nesting sites in new homes and a What House silver award for best partnership scheme.