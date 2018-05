Have your say

PASSENGERS faced delays yesterday evening after a problem on the railway.

Services between Portsmouth Harbour and Guildford were affected by a track circuit problem.

Trains had to run at reduced speeds with stations showing delays of up to 20 minutes between 4pm and 9pm.

Commuters also faced delays on the Havant to Chichester service due to passengers causing a disturbance on one of the trains. It had cleared by 7.30pm.