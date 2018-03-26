Pawsome dog walking event to raise money for Rowan’s Hospice

Have your say

REGISTRATION is open for a dog walking event to raise money for a hospice.

The Rowan’s Hospice Woofs and Wellies event will be taking place on Sunday, May 20 at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Waterlooville

It costs £5 to register each dog and humans walk for free.

The money raised from the event will go towards the end-of-life care given to patients.

Events and community fundraiser Gemma Carden said: ‘This is a fun day out for our four-legged friends and their families.

‘At Rowans Hospice, we understand how important pets are in helping with the well-being of our patients and this event celebrates this special relationship.’

For more information and to sign up people can go to rowanshospice.co.uk/woofs.