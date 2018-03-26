Pawsome dog walking event to raise money for Rowan’s Hospice

REGISTRATION is open for a dog walking event to raise money for a hospice.
The Rowan’s Hospice Woofs and Wellies event will be taking place on Sunday, May 20 at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Waterlooville
It costs £5 to register each dog and humans walk for free.
The money raised from the event will go towards the end-of-life care given to patients.
Events and community fundraiser Gemma Carden said: ‘This is a fun day out for our four-legged friends and their families.
‘At Rowans Hospice, we understand how important pets are in helping with the well-being of our patients and this event celebrates this special relationship.’
For more information and to sign up people can go to rowanshospice.co.uk/woofs.