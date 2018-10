A PERSON has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car this lunchtime in Fratton.

The pedestrian suffered cuts and bruises to his head while also sustaining a broken arm in the crash.

Police in Fratton Road, Portsmouth.

The incident took place at around 12.30pm on Fratton Road outside Asda.

The road was closed while police and paramedics attended the scene. It has been reopened now, though, police have confirmed.