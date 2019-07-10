Pedestrian taken to hospital with head injury after incident on main Portsmouth road

Have your say

A PEDESTRIAN has been rushed to hospital with a head injury following an incident on a road near Portsmouth city centre this morning.

The individual was injured in an incident in Holbrook Road earlier this morning, causing police to close the road and divert traffic through Arundel Street and the ASDA car park.

Police at the junction of Arundel Street and Holbrook Road in Portsmouth diverting traffic after an accident. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Holbrook Road has now been reopened by police.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 9.28am with reports of a collision in Holbrook Road, Portsmouth.

‘A Nissan van and a pedestrian were involved.

‘Closures were put in place on the roundabout, but these closures have since been lifted.

‘The pedestrian suffered a head injury and has been taken to hospital.’

Police have not yet identified the age or gender of the pedestrian.

