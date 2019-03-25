Have your say

Pelham Arms cemented their third-place position in Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division two with a 7-2 victory over Clarence Gardens.

They wasted no time as they stormed into a 5-0 lead with sets from Peter Huntley, Tom Stillwell, Darren Mannell, Neil Munro and Ben Rowley. Munro threw an 18-dart leg, writes Lee Todd.

Leigh Rawlins scored 180 as he got Clarence off the mark to prevent a whitewash.

Steve Greenwood and Danny Harmer completed a convincing win for Pelham with sets either side of a Clarence win from James Miller.

Clarence’s Paul Richmond scored 180 against Harmer.

Phoenix Southsea kept the pressure on in division three’s promotion race as they beat Newcome Arms B 5-4.

Newcome took a 3-0 lead courtesy of Ron Neale, Donal Cronin and Tony Price before James Scammell got Phoenix off the mark.

Tony Small moved Newcome within a set of victory but Phoenix battled back with David Mitchell, Peter Hickman and John Lloyd putting them back on level terms before Michael Crabbe was awarded the final clash as a walkover to give them the match.

Leopold Tavern’s hopes of finishing in division four’s top two were ended as they went down 5-4 to The Raven.

Jordan Hopper won the opener for Raven but they were soon trailing as Andy Broadman, Ian Rogers and John Elverson put Leopold 3-1 up.

Scott Lees, Mick Tate and Keith Watts edged Raven 4-3 in front before Kev Goodall restored parity for Leopold at 4-4.

Raven’s Allen Unwin was awarded the final leg as a walkover to gift them the match.

Rose in June A enjoyed a 7-2 victory over Newcome Arms C in division five.

Archie Newstead, Graham Turner, Ian Saynor and Dave Holton put Rose 4-1 up with only Ryan Revill able to muster an early response from Newcome.

Robert Oliver kept Newcome in the match before Malcolm Sparks, Chris Pratt and Jim Dugan took the remaining legs for Rose.

Division one’s title race will go down to the final week after second-placed Admiral Drake beat Lord Chichester 5-4 to stay in contention.

Andy Jenkins won the opener for Drake, recording 15 and 18-darters and a 180 against Ross Hughes who also finished a leg in 18 darts.

Drake’s Ricky Williams opened the second set with an 18-dart leg and 180 but Dean Jones came back with a pair of 18-darters for Chichester to level the match at 1-1.

James Brooker and Danny Smith, with two 18-dart legs, put Drake 3-1 up but Chichester restored parity as Darren Barnes, with an 18-darter, and Buster Turner, who fired 15 and 18-dart legs, were both on the mark.

Chichester’s Justin Hughes registered two 180s in the seventh set but couldn’t better Mick Symes who threw two 18-dart efforts to put Drake 4-3 up and Sam Head clinched victory for Drake in the penultimate set.

Jack Seymour won the last tie as a consolation for Chichester.

Ian Vincent (Phoenix North End C) threw a 17-dart leg while Phil Rudder (Milton Arms) notched two 18-darters and a 116 finish. There were also 18-dart efforts from Liam Jafkins (Rose in June C), Bradley Mulholland (Phoenix North End B) and Charlie Linkhorn (Milton Arms), with Jafkins hitting a 104 check-out.

Shaun Roberts (Rose in June C) and Chris Harradine (Rose in June B) had 114 and 112 game-shots respectively while David Smith (Jolly Taxpayer C) hit a 100 finish.

Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B), Alex Hood (Oyster House A), Chris Potter (Admiral Drake A), Charlie Hymers (Druids Arms A) and Paul Morgan (Apsley House) all fired in maximums and Kelvin Fletcher (Mermaid A) scored 177.