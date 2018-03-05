Pensioner airlifted off Solent fort hotel after breaking arm

AN 81-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after falling and breaking her arm while staying at one of the forts off the coast of Portsmouth.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs), based at Stokes Bay, were called to assist the woman at the luxury hotel on No Man’s Land Fort just before midnight last night.

Three crew members, one of which is a paramedic, were placed on board the fort to assist the casualty.

UK Coastguard also mobilised its search and rescue helicopter, based at Lee-on-the-Solent, to transfer the woman to hospital.

Brian Pack, Gafirs lifeboat senior helm, said: ‘We were quickly on scene at the fort and we placed our crew members on board to assist the woman.

‘Our paramedic crew member and the team were able to administer the necessary treatment, including pain-killing drugs, until the helicopter was able to take her to hospital.’

The search and rescue helicopter winched the casualty from the fort into the aircraft and she was airlifted to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, for further treatment.

The lifeboat, which is made up of volunteer crew members, then helped transport the woman’s relative to Portsmouth Harbour so she could visit the hospital.

Mr Pack added: ‘Incidents such as this show the importance of the work an independent lifeboat, like Gafirs, does in the Solent.

‘The helicopter pilots did an amazing job and their skill is to be applauded.

‘We’re very proud to be able to help and wish the injured woman a speedy recovery.’