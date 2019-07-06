Have your say

A WOMAN in her 70s was treated by ambulance crews after three cars crashed in Bishop’s Waltham last night.

According to police reports, the woman, who lives in the village, was caught up in an accident in Hoe Road at 10pm yesterday.

The News can confirm the woman sustained injuries to her leg, but her condition is currently unknown.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We can confirm there was a collision involving three vehicles that occurred at around 10pm on July 5 in Hoe Road.

‘The collision involved a grey VW Golf driven by a woman from Bishop’s Waltham, a blue Volvo driven by a man from Hayling Island and a black Audi A3, driven by a woman from Portsmouth.

‘The Audi and the VW Golf were recovered from the scene.’

