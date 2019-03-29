People learn about healthy lifestyles at Your Healthy Living event

PEOPLE have been learning about the benefits of healthy eating at a recent food event.

The Your Healthy Living event took place on Sunday March 24 at The Village Hotel Portsmouth and raised more than £450 for The Real Junk Food Project – a charity which intercepts surplus food to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

In addition to raising money, the event also provided 40 stalls offering great health advice, knowledge and eco products.

The event encouraged people to embrace a healthy lifestyle, including yoga, vegan and organic skin care and Indian head massage.

Event coordinator and local eco fanatic, Jeannette Jones, said: ‘The Real Junk Food Project, South Coast, came about by people saying, they don’t know how to go about being greener or healthier. I thought it would be good to educate people on how they can make a real difference, just by making a few small changes in their day to day lives.

‘I am overwhelmed with the response we have had from people who attended and the stall holders that took part. It really is a top priority with a lot of people I have spoken to, to be healthier and get behind making our environment an eco-friendlier place to live.’

Visitor, Deborah Louise Street, added: ‘What a great event. I arrived with six children in tow and everyone was so welcoming. We learnt a lot from the day about how to live healthier lives.’