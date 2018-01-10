People ‘struggling’ without appliances, says charity

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE residents living in poverty are managing without basic home appliances, according to a charity.

Research from Turn2us suggests that people in the county are living without basic appliances such as cookers, fridges and washing machines.

Chief executive Simon Hopkins said: ‘We have long been aware that many people are living without what most of us consider to be essential items.

‘But worryingly, our research reveals the underlying scale and devastating impact of life without basic household appliances.

‘Most of us can imagine how a broken fridge or washing machine would be inconvenient or a financial hiccup.

‘But the reality for many households living without essential appliances is an intolerable struggle that’s leaving people further out of pocket and in some instances physically and mentally unwell.’

People struggling can visit turn2us.org.uk.