Since our Comfort and Joy campaign launched in November, Tesco stores across the region have supported our cause.

Stores in Crasswell Street, Portsmouth, Cosham, Fratton, North Harbour and Fareham found a home for our campaign letterboxes so our readers could post their £5 supermarket vouchers.

This year, £480 was contributed by readers at these Tesco stores. The vouchers were collected last week and added to the final amount of £12,000.

Gemma Morrison, community champion at Tesco Fratton, was at the carol service celebration when vouchers were shared between the 11 benefiting charities.

She said: ‘As ever it’s a pleasure to support the campaign and it goes down really well with our customers.

‘The charities are all incredible. They bring so much to our city and we try and work with them throughout the year.

‘For people who may not have friends and family, showing you care and donating a voucher goes a long, long way.’