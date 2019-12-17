10 great photos from Nativity performance at Portsmouth High Prep School

There was a twist to the traditional story with the events being told through the eyes of the stable cat. Eliza Bowles, aged six, who played the cat, said: ‘I really enjoyed the performance and wasn’t nervous. I can’t wait until tomorrow’s performance when my mum and dad are coming.’ Susanna Worthold, aged five, who had to step into the role of the guiding star at the last minute, added: ‘It was lots of fun and I had to get on the stage three times. I was nervous as I didn’t have long to learn my lines. I’m really looking forward to Christmas.’

