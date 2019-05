Zoopla has revealed the ten most popular homes on sale right now in the area. From bungalows to a town house. You can see them all here in our gallery.

1. Castle Street This impressive five bed town home is one of the most popular on sale in Fareham right now. It will set you back 1.2 million however. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Castle Street It has an impressive kitchen, perfect for those who love to cook. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Castle Street Castle Cottage is believed to have been originally constructed in 1650 and has been sensitively restored. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Castle Street It is a Grade-II listed property and is a stone's throw away from Portchester Castle. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more