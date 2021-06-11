11 best places to get an ice cream on a sunny day in the Portsmouth area

What better way to make the most of the summery spell than by going for a cool and refreshing ice cream.

The News asked our readers for their favourite places to go to get a cone.

Here are the 11 suggestions – what is your go to?

1. Sprinkles One of our readers wrote: 'If you're in Pompey sprinkles is nice.'

2. Scoops This was one of the suggestions from our readers for best place to get ice cream in Portsmouth area.

3. Ice Cream Emporium Plenty of our readers suggested this parlour on South Parade Pier and their 'pink and white whippy'.

4. Luigi's Gelato One of our readers wrote: 'Easy! Luigi's Gelato, Albert Road.'