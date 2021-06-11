These are your favourite places to go for ice cream

11 best places to get an ice cream on a sunny day in the Portsmouth area

The sun is shining and the warm weather looks set to continue.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 11th June 2021, 5:49 pm

What better way to make the most of the summery spell than by going for a cool and refreshing ice cream.

The News asked our readers for their favourite places to go to get a cone.

Here are the 11 suggestions – what is your go to?

1. Sprinkles

One of our readers wrote: 'If you're in Pompey sprinkles is nice.'

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. Scoops

This was one of the suggestions from our readers for best place to get ice cream in Portsmouth area.

Photo: Sarah Standing

Buy photo

3. Ice Cream Emporium

Plenty of our readers suggested this parlour on South Parade Pier and their 'pink and white whippy'.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Luigi's Gelato

One of our readers wrote: 'Easy! Luigi’s Gelato, Albert Road.'

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
