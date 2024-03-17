Love Southsea market was back in full swing yesterday in Palmerston Road. Customers were buzzing around the stalls, browsing for products and trying out the delicacies on sale.

MORE LIKE THIS: 34 fabulous pictures from The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards

The market has been an important part of the high street social fabric since 2008. It has been a place for entrepreneurs to develop their businesses and serve Southsea residents on the streets.

There was a variety of stalls on display including homewares, sweet treats, plants, jewellery and other items. Love Southsea operates on the first and third week of every month. It’s open on Saturday between 9am-5pm, and Sunday between 9am-4pm. Here are 11 pictures from this year’s first opening.

1 . Love Southsea market Love Southsea market has returned as Portsmouth heads into Spring. Pictured is Jamie Harknett (32) from Southsea Studio with his stunning local pictures and artwork. Picture: Mike Cooter (160324) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . Love Southsea market Love Southsea market returns as the city heads into Spring. Pictured is Francesca Lyle (25) from Digital Embroidery, who can transform photos into threads. Picture: Mike Cooter (160324) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . Love Southsea market Kate Rees (38) from Vitamin Sea with her range of designs and clothing. Picture: Mike Cooter (160324) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4 . Love Southsea market Nadia Islam (30) and her ethical fashion brand NRasal. Picture: Mike Cooter (160324) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales