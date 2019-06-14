Best restaurants for Mother's Day

11 of the best restaurants to go to on Father's Day in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor

FATHER’S day is just around the corner and if you haven’t got round to making any plans yet, why not consider taking your dad out for a meal.

Portsmouth has a number of great restaurants to choose from and here are 11 of the best according to TripAdvisor. 

This restaurant in South Parade, Southsea, is the best restaurant in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a five star rating based on 1,132 reviews on the website.

1. Restaurant 27

This restaurant in South Parade, Southsea, is the best restaurant in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a five star rating based on 1,132 reviews on the website.
Malcolm Wells
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This cafe in Marmion Road, Southsea has a 4.5 star rating based on 308 reviews on TripAdvisor.

2. Smile Cafe

This cafe in Marmion Road, Southsea has a 4.5 star rating based on 308 reviews on TripAdvisor.
Google Maps
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Located in Osborne Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 586 reviews.

3. Algarve's Grill

Located in Osborne Road in Southsea, this restaurant is one of the best in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 586 reviews.
Fiona Callingham
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
This restaurant in Albert Road is one of the best to visit in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 369 reviews on the website.

4. Bodrum Restaurant

This restaurant in Albert Road is one of the best to visit in the city according to TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 369 reviews on the website.
Sarah Standing
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3