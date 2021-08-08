Declan Brooks, from Portchester, who won a bronze medal in the BMX Freestyle Park event in Tokyo has now returned home.

He took part in a meet and greet at Southsea skate park on Saturday afternoon.

Here are some of our best photos from the event.

Including many happy fans getting to meet the Olympic medalist.

1. Declan Brooks Declan Brooks with his bronze medal. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821) Photo: Mike Cooter Buy photo

2. Declan Brooks Declan Brooks allows fan Cobie Wenyon-Chambers (10) to pose with his medal for a photo from his mum. Cobie has been inspired by Declan, and now hopes to ride his scooter at a future Olympics. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821) Photo: Mike Cooter Buy photo

3. Declan Brooks Declan Brooks chatting with riders at Southsea Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821) Photo: Mike Cooter Buy photo

4. Declan Brooks A fan grabs a snap of Declan Brooks' bronze medal. Picture: Mike Cooter (070821) Photo: Mike Cooter Buy photo