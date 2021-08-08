Declan Brooks, from Portchester, who won a bronze medal in the BMX Freestyle Park event in Tokyo has now returned home.
He took part in a meet and greet at Southsea skate park on Saturday afternoon.
MORE: Declan Brooks is welcomed home by cheering crowds, Declan Brooks wins bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics
Here are some of our best photos from the event.
Including many happy fans getting to meet the Olympic medalist.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 3