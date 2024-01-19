11 pictures of the grottiest eyesores across Portsmouth area - as voted by you
The people have had their say on what they think are the grottiest areas across the Portsmouth area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:01 GMT
Portsmouth’s Commercial Road in the city centre features strongly along with Fratton Road and Kingston Road. Other popular choices included Portsmouth City Council’s offices in Guildhall Square, while Waterlooville’s shopping centre and Fareham’s civic officers also received the thumbs down for their depressing appearances. Southampton, perhaps unsurprisingly, also gets a strong mention.
See our gallery of places you would rather not have to look at or visit here:
